Independence Day celebrated as one of greatest festivals: Himachal Pradesh Governor

Shimla: Independence Day "is not just about hoisting the Tricolour, it's celebrated as one of the greatest festivals by the people of our nation", said Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla while extending greetings to mark the 79th Independence Day.

It was celebrated with great enthusiasm and patriotic fervour at the Raj Bhavan here.

On the occasion, Governor Shukla extended greetings and distributed sweets among the Raj Bhavan staff.

Also, a ceremonial programme was held in the Eastern Lawn of the Raj Bhavan, where the Governor hoisted the national flag.

The police guard stationed at the Raj Bhavan presented a guard of honour, followed by an inspection of the parade by the Governor.

Lady Governor Janki Shukla was also present on the occasion.

The Governor said, "India is progressing in every sphere of development. India today stands before the world with its development vision and policies. India has become the world's fourth-largest economy and is steadily moving towards becoming the third-largest economy in the near future."

Reflecting on the significance of the day, the Governor said August 15, 1947, was a glorious chapter in India's history, achieved through the sacrifice, dedication, and struggle of countless freedom fighters.

"I pay my floral tributes to all those great patriots and bow to the brave soldiers who, after independence, made the supreme sacrifice to preserve the unity and integrity of our country and to protect our borders. Their legacy of courage and sacrifice will remain an eternal source of inspiration for all of us," he said.

The Governor stressed that Independence Day is both a symbol of pride and a reminder of "our duties towards the nation".

He urged every citizen to contribute to the unity, integrity, and progress of the nation and the state.

"In this 'Amrit Kaal', we must resolve to contribute in our respective fields to ensure that India reaches the pinnacle of development and prosperity," he added.