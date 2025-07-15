India achieves 50 pc clean power capacity five years ahead of target

India energy transition, Renewable energy, Non-fossil fuel milestone, Climate action, PM-KUSUM, Sustainable developmentNew Delhi: Indiahas achieved a landmark in its energy transition journey by reaching 50 per cent of its installed electricity capacity from non-fossil fuel sources - five years ahead of the target set under its Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) to the Paris Agreement, the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy announced on Monday.

This significant milestone underscores the country’s steadfast commitment to climate action and sustainable development and signals that India’s clean energy transition is not only real but also accelerating, the statement said.

Union Minister of New and Renewable Energy Pralhad Joshi said, “In a world seeking climate solutions, India is showing the way. Achieving 50 per cent non-fossil fuel capacity five years ahead of the 2030 target is a proud moment for every Indian. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership continues to drive Bharat’s green transformation - paving the path towards a self-reliant and sustainable future.”

This achievement reflects the success of visionary policy design, bold implementation, and the country’s deep commitment to equity and climate responsibility.

Flagship programmes such as PM-KUSUM, PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana, solar park development, and the National Wind-Solar Hybrid Policy have laid a strong foundation for this transformation.

The bioenergy sector, which was once on the margins, has now become an important contributor to both rural livelihoods and clean energy generation, the statement explained.

The Pradhan Mantri Kisan Urja Suraksha evam Utthaan Mahabhiyan (PM-KUSUM) has empowered lakhs of farmers by providing solar-powered pumps, enabling energy-secure and sustainable agriculture. The scheme has also opened avenues for agrovoltaics and feeder-level solarisation.

The PM Surya Ghar scheme, launched in 2024, has brought about a rooftop revolution by making solar energy accessible to one crore households, fostering decentralised energy generation and empowering citizens as energy owners.

Solar parks across the country have facilitated utility-scale renewable energy installations at record-low tariffs. Wind energy, particularly in states such as Gujarat and Tamil Nadu, continues to play a vital role in meeting the country’s evening peak power demand.

The bioenergy sector has advanced considerably, contributing to circular economy objectives and providing significant employment opportunities in rural areas.

At international platforms such as the G20 and the Conference of Parties (COP) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, India has consistently advocated for climate equity, sustainable lifestyles, and low-carbon development pathways, the statement added.

By achieving the 50 per cent non-fossil milestone well ahead of schedule, India further reinforces its leadership as a clean energy frontrunner, demonstrating that economic growth and environmental stewardship can go hand in hand, the statement pointed out.

This early achievement provides an opportunity to aim even higher. The next phase of India’s energy transition must prioritise quality, equity, and resilience in clean energy access.