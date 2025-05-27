India Advances Towards 5th-Gen Fighter Jet With Rs 15,000-Crore AMCA Project Approval

India has taken a significant step towards becoming a global leader in aerospace technology by greenlighting a Rs 15,000-crore project to develop its fifth-generation Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA). Approved by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on May 27, 2025, this initiative aims to position India alongside the United States and China as one of the few nations with advanced stealth fighter jets. Currently, the US operates the F-22 and F-35, while China has the J-20 and J-35, with the latter already progressing towards sixth-generation technology.

The AMCA, a medium-weight, twin-engine fighter jet, is designed for deep-penetration missions with cutting-edge stealth features, bolstering India’s air power. The project, led by the Aeronautical Development Agency (ADA) in collaboration with industry partners, is a key milestone in India’s pursuit of self-reliance in defence manufacturing, aligning with the vision of Aatmanirbharta. Rajnath Singh emphasized that the approval of the AMCA Programme Execution Model will harness indigenous expertise and strengthen the domestic aerospace ecosystem.

Building on the success of the Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas, the AMCA project gained momentum after receiving in-principle approval from the Cabinet Committee on Security last year. The aircraft is set to be a game-changer, capable of executing diverse roles such as air superiority, ground attacks, electronic warfare, and suppression of enemy air defences. With a maximum takeoff weight of around 25 tonnes and the ability to operate at altitudes up to 55,000 feet, the AMCA will feature all-aspect stealth, supercruise capabilities, advanced avionics, sensor fusion, and an internal weapons bay. The Mk1 variant will use US GE F414 engines, while the Mk2 aims for a more powerful, indigenously developed engine through international collaboration. This development marks a pivotal moment for India’s defence capabilities and its aerospace ambitions.