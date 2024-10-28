India among 1st nations to implement exclusive biotechnology policy: Jitendra Singh

New Delhi: India is among the first nations to implement an exclusive biotechnology policy, said Union Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh on Monday.

The Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science and Technology said this at the inauguration of the new complex of India's first Biomanufacturing Institute.

While addressing the assembly of scientists, industry leaders, and stakeholders, Singh underscored the government’s robust prioritisation of science and technology. He was referring to the recent landmark decisions such as the newly launched BioE3 policy.

This initiative, which stands for biotechnology in the service of the economy, employment, and the environment, exemplifies the administration’s focus on fostering a high-impact science sector.

“Biotechnology and synthetic production will not only transform agriculture but redefine India’s role in global scientific advancements,” stated the Minister.

An exclusive biotechnology policy, he emphasised, “Will propel a significant transformation from traditional manufacturing to synthetic production.”

This will be achieved through sustainable, eco-friendly solutions that rely on modern, cost-effective technology, the Minister said.

He attributed the government's science-focused strategy to India's rapid rise from “fragile five” to “first five” in global economic standing.

Meanwhile, the newly launched "BRIC-National Agri-Food Bio-Manufacturing Institute" (BRIC-NABI) aims to enhance India’s agri-food sector through advanced biotechnology.

The Minister also inaugurated the BioNest Incubation Centre, designed as a collaborative hub for industry partnerships, innovation, and public-private initiatives to nurture startups, at the BRIC-NABI campus.

The Center aims to empower local youth, women, and farmers by supporting startups in agriculture, food, and bioprocessing, bridging research with industry for faster commercialisation of agri-food innovations.

BioNEST aligns with the “Make in India” vision and also aims to advance India’s journey toward self-reliance.

Singh also called for active private sector involvement to unlock market potential and provide sustainable employment for India’s young workforce.