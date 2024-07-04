India and Australia focus on closer collaboration in Indo-Pacific

New Delhi: India and Australia on Thursday reviewed a range of issues pertaining to bilateral defence cooperation with a clear focus on closer collaboration between the two countries in the Indo-Pacific region.



"We place great value on the India-Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership," Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said after a telephonic conversation with Australian Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles, who also holds the Defence portfolio.

Spoke with Australia’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Defence Mr. @RichardMarlesMP. We reviewed a range of issues pertaining to defence cooperation and discussed closer collaboration between India and Australia in the Indo-Pacific. We place great value on India-Australia… — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) July 4, 2024

Australia considers India a top-tier security partner in its National Defence Strategy document, which was released in 2024.

The Indian Defence Ministry said that both ministers noted the "transformative progress" in defence cooperation under the comprehensive strategic partnership, and appreciated the momentum achieved in the ties since the last India-Australia 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue, which the two ministers attended in November 2023.

Richard Marles congratulated Rajnath Singh for taking charge as the Defence Minister for a second consecutive term, and appreciated the functioning of the Indian democratic system wherein people voted in large numbers.

He also congratulated Rajnath Singh on Team India winning the T20 World Cup.