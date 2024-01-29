India and France Ink Unprecedented Defence Space Agreement for Joint Military Satellite Ventures

India and France have quietly inked a significant Defence Space Agreement, signaling a groundbreaking move that could involve the joint development and launch of military satellites with offensive and defensive capabilities. The deal, kept under wraps, was reportedly signed on January 26 by French Defence Minister Sebastien Locornu and India’s National Security Advisor Ajit Doval. This agreement, known as the Letter of Intent (LoI) on the Defence Space Partnership, opens avenues for collaborative efforts in space defense. The pact aims to enhance global situational awareness, safeguard communication and surveillance satellites, and promote transparency in air, land, and sea operations.



While the Indian government has not officially disclosed details about the defense space partnership with France, the LoI sets the stage for the joint efforts of the space agencies from both nations to create and deploy military satellites. These satellites are intended to protect India's space assets, ensuring resilience in worst-case scenarios, and monitor the activities of potential adversaries.

President Emmanuel Macron reportedly conveyed unwavering French support to India in defense matters, offering assistance in designing, developing, manufacturing, and certifying new platforms tailored to the specific needs of both countries. The two nations are seen to be forging a long-term relationship, politically aligned on various global issues such as the conflict in Ukraine, the Gaza war, and the situation in Yemen involving the Houthis.

During Macron's recent visit to India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi rolled out the red carpet, showcasing growing pro-incumbency for Modi's leadership. The partnership between India and France extends beyond defense into economic and educational realms, with France activating a five-year Schengen visa scheme for Indian youth to access skills in French universities.

The collaboration between India and France includes support for the development of advanced defense platforms like fighter aircraft engines, nuclear attack submarines, and underwater drones, all manufactured locally. The defense industrial roadmap outlined by both leaders not only aims at making India self-reliant but also seeks to establish a robust industrial base, generating employment and reducing dependency on foreign imports. France's commitment extends to manufacturing in India and exporting to third countries.

President Macron emphasized the importance of smooth India-France ties, calling for unhindered access to cutting-edge French technologies without prejudice or reservations. This strategic alliance comes at a crucial time when global geopolitical dynamics, from the Gaza war to China's influence in South East Asia, demand collaborative efforts and mutual support between nations.