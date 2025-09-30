India announces 2 cross-border rail links with Bhutan

New Delhi: India on Monday announced its joint plan with Bhutan to implement two cross-border rail links of total 89-km length with Bhutanese cities of Samtse and Gelephu at a cost of more than Rs 4,000 crore.

The details of the initiative were made public by Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri at a media briefing.

The two governments have agreed to establish two cross-border rail links to connect Banarhat (West Bengal) to Samtse and Kokrajhar (Assam) with Gelephu, Misri said.