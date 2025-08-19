INDIA bloc mulls impeachment motion against CEC Kumar

New Delhi: The Opposition INDIA bloc is planning to move an impeachment motion against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar, escalating its confrontation with the EC days after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi accused the poll body of large-scale voter fraud.

The move comes after Gandhi, the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, alleged “vote chori” in Maharashtra, Karnataka and Haryana, accusing the Commission of manipulating voter data to favour the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Sources said the matter was discussed at a meeting of the floor leaders of the Opposition bloc chaired by Rajya Sabha LoP and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge earlier in the day.

“The ECI (Election Commission of India) cannot relinquish its Constitutional duty and evade genuine queries of political parties.

The ‘right to vote’ is the most important right, given to us by the Constitution of India. INDIA bloc will protest any attempt to stifle Democracy,” Kharge said.

At a press conference of Opposition leaders in the afternoon, RJD leader Manoj Kumar Jha said, “We have all parliamentary, legal options open before us.” On August 7, the Congress leader claimed that 1,00,250 “stolen” votes in Mahadevapura assembly segment of Bangalore Central enabled the BJP’s Lok Sabha victory, accusing the ECI of “colluding” with the ruling party.

Under Article 324(5) of the Constitution, the CEC can only be removed in the same manner as a Supreme Court judge, requiring a motion of impeachment by Parliament.