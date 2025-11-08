INDIA bloc will implement manifesto, asserts Kharge

Sasaram: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Friday accused the BJP of failing to fulfil its promises in Bihar, asserting that if voted to power, the INDIA bloc government will implement whatever it has promised in its manifesto.

Addressing poll rallies in Rohtas and Gayaji, Kharge alleged, "Modi does not hesitate to lie; his friend Amit Shah is also like him.” "Modi said a ‘katta' (country-made handgun) was put on Congress' temple (part of the head) by the RJD to steal the CM candidature from the Congress.

Actually, it is the BJP which is the real thief," he said. He also accused the BJP of misleading the people, claiming that the party has failed to deliver on commitments such as providing Rs 2 crore annually to farmers and one crore houses for the poor.