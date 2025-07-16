India celebrates Shukla’s return from space

New Delhi: India on Tuesday celebrated the return of its astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla to Earth after spending 18 days at the International Space Station, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying he has inspired a billion dreams with his dedication, courage and pioneering spirit.

President Droupadi Murmu, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar and Prime Minister Narendra Modi joined the nation in welcoming Shukla back from his "historic" space mission. Shukla is the first Indian to have visited the International Space Station.

"I join the nation in welcoming Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla as he returns to Earth from his historic mission to Space," Modi said in a post on X.

President Murmu hailed Shukla's role in piloting Axiom Mission 4 to the International Space Station that created a new milestone for India's space exploration. Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar said it is "indeed a defining moment in India's space odyssey". "As India's first astronaut to reach the ISS, his unwavering commitment and professional excellence have brought immense pride to every citizen," he said in a post on X.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said Shubhanshu Shukla has not just touched space, but also "lifted India's aspirations to new heights".

Several union ministers, including Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Home Minister Amit Shah, Chief Ministers and Opposition leaders lauded Shukla for his feat. As soon as Shukla made a successful splashdown in the Pacific Ocean, thousands of miles away, his hometown of Lucknow erupted with chants of "Bharat Mata Ki Jai" and applause.

At his alma mater, the City Montessori School's (CMS's) Kanpur Road campus, tears flowed freely as Shukla's family members, along with students, teachers and dignitaries, greeted the touchdown by waving the Indian flag.

Shukla's father, Shambhu Dayal Shukla, mother Asha Devi and sister Suchi Misra were visibly emotional. "He has been to space and back and we are all over the moon because this mission has its own importance for the country's Gaganyaan programme," Shambhu Dayal Shukla said.