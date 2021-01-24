India, China To Hold 9th Corps Commander-Level Talks Today

Leh (Ladakh) : A Corps Commander level meeting will be held between India and China in Ladakh at 9:30 AM on Sunday, Army sources informed.

The meeting will be held in Moldo opposite the Chushul sector in Eastern Ladakh, Indian Army officials said.

This will be the ninth round of Corps Commander-level military talks to address the ongoing military standoff in Eastern Ladakh.

The last round of Corps Commander-level talks between both countries was held on November 6 in Chushul in Eastern Ladakh. India and China have been locked in a bitter standoff along the LAC for more than six months. While China began amassing massive military strength along the LAC, India responded with a befitting build-up.

On August 29-30, India occupied heights along the northern and southern bank of the Pangong Lake which includes dominating positions overlooking the Chinese military deployed in that area.

The Chinese have been asking India to withdraw troops and tanks first from the southern bank but India has been asking for disengagement from all the friction points.