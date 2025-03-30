  • Menu
India chips in with men, material

India on Saturday delivered 15 tonnes of relief materials to Myanmar under its 'Operation Brahma' that was launched after a powerful earthquake hit the neighbouring country as well as Thailand.

IMAGE: An 80-member NDRF team has been sent to Myanmar under 'Operation Brahma' to assist in the rescue operations. Photograph: Kind courtesy @DrSJaishankar/X

India sent the relief materials to the Myanmarese city of Yangon in a C130J military transport aircraft of the Indian Air Force.

