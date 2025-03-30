Live
- Elevate Your Bridal Look: Fashion Tips to Style the Iconic Khada Dupatta with Modern Elegance
- MyVoice: Views of our readers 30th March 2025
- Bejan Daruwalla’s horoscope
- A Saga of Learning, Intellect & Leadership
- Hyderabad metro extends timings and student offer
- Telangana cabinet expansion on the horizon: CM Revanth Reddy to meet governor today
- Rise of toxic casteism in modern India
- BLACK AND WHITE OF LIFE
- Unmissable Saudi Experiences: Adventure, Art & Luxury
- Exploring Louisiana’s Local Cuisine and Tasty Treats
India chips in with men, material
Highlights
India on Saturday delivered 15 tonnes of relief materials to Myanmar under its 'Operation Brahma' that was launched after a powerful earthquake hit the neighbouring country as well as Thailand.
New Delhi: India on Saturday delivered 15 tonnes of relief materials to Myanmar under its 'Operation Brahma' that was launched after a powerful earthquake hit the neighbouring country as well as Thailand.
IMAGE: An 80-member NDRF team has been sent to Myanmar under 'Operation Brahma' to assist in the rescue operations. Photograph: Kind courtesy @DrSJaishankar/X
India sent the relief materials to the Myanmarese city of Yangon in a C130J military transport aircraft of the Indian Air Force.
Continued on Page 4
Next Story