India Confirms Appeal Process For Death Sentence Of Eight Former Indian Navy Personnel Underway In Qatar

India said on Thursday that it was hopeful the appeal procedure against the death sentence imposed by a Qatari court on eight former Indian Navy men will result in a favourable decision.

Arindam Bagchi stated that India is in communication with the Qatari authorities over the issue and that the government will keep providing all legal and consular support to Indian citizens. Spokesman for the External Affairs Ministrystated that India is in communication with the Qatari authorities over the issue and that the government will keep providing all legal and consular support to Indian citizens.

Bagchi stated that there, a court procedure is presently handling the case. As they have stated, the Court of Appeal in Qatar has received an appeal. In relation to this, they are also working with the Qatari authorities, and we will keep providing them with all legal and consular support.

He declared that, given the delicate nature of the matter, he would once more implore everyone to refrain from conjecture.

The Qatari side has declared the verdict in the entire procedure to be confidential.

Bagchi stated in response to a query regarding the issue at his weekly media briefing that they would hope for a positive outcome. The appeal process is underway.

Additionally, he labelled as "factually incorrect" a few stories that purported the case's appeal had been decided.

The Indian nationals were detained in August of last year on suspicion of espionage; they were employed by the private enterprise Al Dahra.

The accusations against the Indian nationals were kept a secret by both New Delhi and the Qatari government.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) stated last month that it is giving this matter "high importance" and is considering all available legal alternatives in response to the verdict made by the Qatari court.

The eight Indian navy veterans were charged on March 25 and put on trial under Qatari law.

According to former military sources, all of the former Navy officers served "unblemished stints" of up to 20 years in the Indian Navy, holding significant posts such as instructors.

Al-Dhara Global ceased operations in Doha in May, and all employees—mostly Indians—have now left the company and gone home

