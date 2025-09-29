India Cricketers Decline Trophy From Mohsin Naqvi After Asia Cup Win

India’s triumph over Pakistan in a nail-biting Asia Cup final in Dubai took a dramatic turn during the post-match presentation ceremony. Despite securing the championship, Indian cricketers led by captain Suryakumar Yadav declined to receive the trophy from Asian Cricket Council (ACC) president and Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Mohsin Naqvi, who also serves as Pakistan’s Interior Minister.

The players were reportedly open to accepting the award from Emirates Cricket Board Vice Chairman Khalid Al Zarooni, but Naqvi insisted he would present it himself. The standoff delayed the ceremony for more than an hour before officials eventually removed the trophy without a formal handover.

Naqvi’s controversial social media activity, including provocative reposts, is believed to be one of the reasons behind the Indian team’s refusal. Speaking after the match, Suryakumar Yadav expressed his disappointment, stating, “I have never seen a champion team not getting a trophy. We deserved it.”

The unprecedented incident added an unexpected layer of tension to an already intense India-Pakistan clash, leaving the celebrations incomplete despite India’s record-extending ninth Asia Cup title.