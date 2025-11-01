India emerging as a major global power: CM Yogi Adityanath

Gorakhpur, November 1: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday said that India, which once faced an identity crisis, is now emerging as a major global power through strong and visionary leadership. “A strong and effective leadership is one that can change the world’s perception of a nation. For the past 11 years, India has been witnessing such leadership,” he said.

The Chief Minister was addressing the certificate distribution ceremony organized by Samsung Innovation Campus at Yogiraj Baba Gambhirnath Auditorium, where certificates were awarded to around 1,300 students from Deen Dayal Upadhyay Gorakhpur University and other technical institutes. CM Yogi personally handed certificates to eight students.

Recalling the pre-2014 period, he said India was then passing through an identity crisis marked by corruption and a declining global image. “Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, India has successfully built a strong global identity through developmental and welfare programmes,” he said. He added that initiatives like Startup India, Stand-Up India, and Digital India have helped the nation become the world’s fourth-largest economy. “This change didn’t happen overnight; it came through continuous, coordinated efforts at every level,” he emphasized.

CM Yogi urged youth to focus on innovation and emerging technologies that improve ease of living. “Technology can be a powerful tool for development. It must be used to simplify and enrich people’s lives,” he said. Citing the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, he noted its emphasis on technology and skill development, and said that if implemented effectively, it could bring transformative change. Aligning with NEP’s vision, the Uttar Pradesh government, in partnership with Tata Technologies, has launched a programme to link students from over 150 ITIs with modern vocational training.

Speaking like a teacher and guardian, the Chief Minister urged students to move beyond criticism and develop a problem-solving mindset. “Many people have made it a habit to blame the system instead of fixing their own shortcomings. Success lies in finding solutions, not in blame,” he remarked.

Illustrating his point, CM Yogi cited traffic congestion as an example of self-created problems. “Everyone complains about traffic jams, but many violate traffic rules themselves. Rules are made for safety and order. If we follow them, there will be no chaos,” he said. He also expressed concern over people’s carelessness in following basic safety norms like wearing helmets or seat belts.

Turning to environmental issues, the Chief Minister said the world is facing a grave ecological crisis. “Delhi has turned into a gas chamber. Despite government initiatives, people still burn stubble and dump waste irresponsibly. Such habits worsen pollution,” he said.

Highlighting traditional community-driven practices, he said that earlier, cleanliness and waste management were taken up collectively in villages and towns. “Waste was turned into compost and reused in farming. Such systems were self-motivated. A society that depends solely on the government becomes weak and regressive; a society that leads itself always moves forward,” he remarked.

CM Yogi highlighted the Samsung Innovation Campus as a platform for self-reliance. He said that through this initiative, youth can start their own startups with strong government support. “The Uttar Pradesh government has created a Rs 1,000 crore fund to promote youth self-reliance,” he announced.

He urged industries and institutions to work together to provide internship opportunities to students, stressing that practical knowledge is essential along with theoretical learning because only applied knowledge is useful in life. He called upon youth to connect themselves with emerging technologies.

The Chief Minister said that while the elderly population is growing in many parts of the world, India remains the youngest nation. “Within India, Uttar Pradesh has the largest youth population. Nearly 50–60% of the state’s workforce comprises young people. By receiving updated training, they can become self-reliant and strengthen the economy,” he said. To promote this, the state government is rapidly implementing the Swami Vivekananda Youth Empowerment Scheme, under which 2 crore youth are being provided tablets and smartphones.

CM Yogi said that Samsung, one of the world’s largest electronics manufacturing companies, has chosen Uttar Pradesh as its brand ambassador for production. “Samsung has established its largest plant in Noida. India is now the largest user of mobile phones and the internet globally. Of all mobile phones made in India, 55% are produced in UP, and 60% of electronic devices manufactured in the country also come from UP. This shows the vast opportunities available here for youth,” he added.

Wishing the students trained under the Samsung Innovation Campus a bright future, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said, “Remember, the country that emphasizes innovation and research & development will emerge as a global superpower. The more focus we put on R&D, the stronger we become.” He urged that trained youth be connected with the Prime Minister’s and Chief Minister’s Internship Programmes and encouraged towards entrepreneurship and startups.

CM Yogi also expressed gratitude to Samsung for training 10,000 youth across India through the Innovation Campus, including 5,000 from Uttar Pradesh and 2,000 from Gorakhpur and neighbouring regions. During the event, four students trained under the programme shared their experiences with the Chief Minister.

Speaking on the occasion, Samsung Southwest Asia President and CEO JB Park lauded the rapid development taking place in Uttar Pradesh under CM Yogi’s leadership. He said the state is fast emerging as a global innovation hub. “Keeping this in view, Samsung has set up a world-class manufacturing plant in Uttar Pradesh,” he noted.

Park added that India is not only one of the fastest-growing economies but also home to the world’s largest number of young minds. “Through the Samsung Innovation Campus, 5,000 youth in the state are being trained this year. UP’s youth are becoming agents of positive change, and Samsung will continue investing for the youth and communities in the state,” he said.

Vinod Sharma, Chairman of the Electronics Sector Skill Council of India (ESSCI), said the Samsung Innovation Campus programme has achieved new heights of youth empowerment under CM Yogi’s constant guidance and encouragement. “The trained youth will give a new direction to India’s digital future,” he remarked.

Welcoming the Chief Minister, Prof. Poonam Tandon, Vice-Chancellor of Deen Dayal Upadhyay Gorakhpur University, said that under CM Yogi’s vision, Uttar Pradesh’s youth are advancing from skills to innovation and from innovation to employment. “Through digital training, these young minds are shaping their future and contributing to the nation’s development,” she added.

On this occasion, MP Ravi Kishan Shukla, MLAs Bipin Singh, Shriram Chauhan, Dr. Vimlesh Paswan, Pradeep Shukla, Sarvan Nishad, Vice-Chairperson of the State Women’s Commission Charu Chaudhary, and several dignitaries and youth associated with Samsung Innovation Campus were present.