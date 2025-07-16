Nato Secretary-General of Nato Mark Rutte has issued a explicit message for Brazil, China, and India, warning that they could be facing serious India sanctions if they continue to conduct trade with Russia. In a press conference after a meeting with US Senators in Washington on Wednesday Rutte called on leaders from Beijing, Delhi, and Braslia to pressure Russian president Vladimir Putin to take peace talks seriously.

"If your title is President of China or as the Premier Minister in India or even the president of Brazil in the meantime, you do business with Russia and purchase their gas and oil You know that If the person in Moscow isn't taking the peace talks seriously, I'll issue the same Russia sanctions in a 100 percent manner," Rutte said.

"My advice to these three countries, in particular in the case of reside in Beijing or Delhi or in the position of president for Brazil it is a good idea to look into this, as it might be very damaging," he added.

Rutte has also urged all leaders from the three countries to call directly on Putin to agree to negotiations for peace. "So take the initiative to make a call for Vladimir Putin and tell him that he needs to take a serious approach to peace talks, or else this could hit Brazil as well as India as well as China in a major manner," he said.

The Nato leader's comments came the day before US president Donald Trump announced the new support of the military for Ukraine in addition to threatening massive tariffs on Russia as well as the countries that it trades with.

Donald Trump has also declared he will impose 100 percent taxes against Russian exports and also indicated plans to impose secondary sanctions on nations who continue to purchase Russian oil if a peace accord with Ukraine is struck in the next 50 days.

"We can do secondary. It's likely to be 100 percent or something similar to that. We could do secondary tariffs without the Senate or the House however, what they're coming up with could be extremely beneficial," Trump had said earlier.