India hands over the G20 presidency to Brazil at a symbolic event

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi handed over the gavel of presidency to Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva as the G20 Leaders' Summit came to an end.



Meanwhile, Indonesian President Joko Widodo of last year's G20 Presidency and Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva of the upcoming G20 Presidency have each handed over a sapling to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, holding the current chair of the G20.

The ceremony took place on Sunday at the beginning of the third session, "One Future, and on the second day of the two-day G20 Leader's Summit.

The Indonesian and the Brazilian Presidents presented saplings to the Indian Prime Minister as the other leaders applauded, symbolically bringing the 18th G20 Leader's Summit to a conclusion.

Meanwhile, Brazilian President Lula da Silva said in a message that hundreds of meetings involving thousands of people is a new way that India is teaching to us that it’s necessary for us to involve the government as a whole. "We will take from India many teachings so that we can have a G20 meeting as productive as we had here in India," he added.