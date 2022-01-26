India has shown unmatched resolve against Covid: Ram Nath Kovind

New Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday credited crores of countrymen for turning Covid-19 vaccination campaign into a mass movement. He lauded the contribution of doctors, nurses and paramedics, who served humanity by working long hours in difficult conditions during Covid pandemic.

"While fulfilling the basic duty of serving the nation when called upon, crores of our countrymen have turned cleanliness campaign and Covid vaccination campaign into a mass movement. A great deal of credit for the success of such campaigns goes to our dutiful citizens," Kovind said during the address. He paid rich tributes to the freedom fighters who showed incomparable courage to realize the dream of Swaraj. "On this occasion, let us also remember the great freedom fighters who showed incomparable courage in their pursuit of the dream of Swaraj and fired up the people to fight for it," he said in his address.

"Today, it is our soldiers and security personnel who carry on the legacy of national pride. In the unbearable cold of the Himalayas and in the excruciating heat of the desert, far away from their families, they continue to guard the motherland," he added. The President further said that while the text of the constitution is long, the preamble sums up its guiding principles, which includes democracy, justice, liberty, equality and fraternity.

He also remembered Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose and added that his quest for independence and ambition inspires the country. "Two days ago, on 23rd January, all of us observed the 125th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose who had adopted the energising salutation of 'Jai Hind'. His quest for independence and his ambition to make India proud inspire all of us: President Ram Nath Kovind," he said.