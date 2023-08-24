India is your trusted partner: PM Modi to African countries

New Delhi: India is a trusted and close partner of Africa in its journey to become a global powerhouse under the 'Agenda 2063', Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday while reaffirming New Delhi's commitment for the Global South.

In his address to top leaders of the African continent and BRICS nations in Johannesburg, Modi identified counter-terrorism, food and energy security, resilient supply chains, climate action and cyber security as areas of common interests. The 'Agenda 2063' is the African Union's economic development blueprint for the 50 years that came into effect in 2013. "India is a trusted and close partner in the journey to make Africa a future global powerhouse under Agenda 2063," Modi said at the BRICS-Africa Outreach and BRICS Plus Dialogue.

The prime minister said India has always given priority to capacity building and infrastructure development of African countries. "From Latin America to Central Asia; from West Asia to South-East Asia, from Indo-Pacific to Indo-Atlantic, India sees all countries as one family," Modi said. "Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam -- meaning the whole world is one family -- has been the basis of our lifestyle for thousands of years. This is also the motto of our G-20 presidency," Modi said. The prime minister was in Johannesburg to attend the BRICS (Brazil-Russia-India-China-South Africa) summit. "When we use the term 'Global South', it is not just a diplomatic term. In our shared history, we have together opposed colonialism and apartheid," he said.

"It was on the soil of Africa that Mahatma Gandhi used powerful methods of non-violence and peaceful resistance," Modi said, adding Gandhi's thoughts and ideas inspired great leaders like Nelson Mandela. "It is on this strong foundation of history that we are reshaping our modern relations," he said. The prime minister also highlighted various aspects of India-Africa relations. "Today India is Africa's fourth largest trade partner, and fifth largest investor country," he said. Modi said India is working closely with the African countries in the fight against terrorism and piracy.

"We supplied food items and vaccines to many countries during the difficult times of the Covid-19 pandemic. Now we are also working on joint manufacturing of Covid and other vaccines with African countries," he said. The prime minister noted that India would be happy to share its experience and capabilities with the African nations. "We have common interests in counter terrorism, environmental protection, climate action, cyber security, food and health security, energy security, and building resilient supply chains. There are immense possibilities of cooperation," he said.