India Issues Notices to Wikipedia Over Alleged Bias and False Information

The Center has issued notices to the free online encyclopedia Wikipedia over allegations of bias and false information in the content available on the platform.

Complaints have been received from many people claiming bias in the information related to various subjects on Wikipedia. In response, the Center has taken fresh measures against the platform.

The Center has rejected Wikipedia's management claims that it should be treated as a mediator and not as a publisher when providing information to the public.

Since articles are being published on the online encyclopedia itself, the Center questioned why Wikipedia should not be considered a publisher rather than just an information bridge.

The Center also pointed out that there is a public perception that only a small group of people control the information on these pages.

The government will likely take further action based on Wikipedia's response.

Launched in 2000, Wikipedia advertises itself as a free online encyclopedia. Wikipedia, a popular online platform with over 56 million articles in 300 languages, allows users to contribute and edit content.

However, it is facing legal challenges in India over accusations of publishing false and defamatory content.

The Delhi High Court previously criticized Wikipedia in a case filed by news agency ANI.

Concerns have also been raised about the platform's open editing system, which some call "dangerous." In response, Wikipedia claims it follows legal guidelines for content creation and is currently under investigation by the Indian government.