India logs 40 new Covid cases

Seven states reporting high number of Covid cases
India has registered 40 new Covid cases during the past 24 hours, taking the total caseload to 4,49,97,820, the Union Health Ministry said on Tuesday.

According to the latest update by the Ministry, 42 people have recuperated from the disease, pushing total number of recoveries to 4,44,65,288.

Active cases stand at 505.

As per the bulletin, the death toll stands at 5,32,027.

More than 220.67 crore doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered so far.

