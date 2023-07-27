Live
INDIA MPs stages walkout from RS, Jairam says this is democracy Modi-style
New Delhi: Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Thursday said that the MPs of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) staged a walk out from the Rajya Sabha after BJP MPs prevented LoP Mallikarjun Kharge from raising the Manipur issue, saying ‘this is democracy Modi-style’.
In a tweet, Ramesh, who is also the party’s general secretary communication incharge said: “The same story in the Rajya Sabha this afternoon as well. BJP MPs menacingly prevented the Leader of the Opposition (LoP) Mallikarjun Kharge-ji from speaking and raising the issue of Manipur. The parties comprising INDIA were left with no option but to walk out for the rest of the day. This is democracy Modi-style: silence all those who are not his drumbeaters.”
His remarks came after INDIA MPs walked out of the Rajya Sabha after the House met again after adjournment.
The INDIA Mps had on Wednesday too also staged a walkout from the Rajya Sabha.
The INDIA has been demanding a detailed statement from Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Manipur violence and also a discussion over the situation in the state.