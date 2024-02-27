India now dreams big: PM

PM Modi laid the foundation stone for re-development of 554 railway stations in over 300 districts of 27 states under Amrit Bharat Station Scheme, and 1500 Road Over Bridges/Road Under Bridges over Indian Railways, besides inaugurating Gomti Nagar station in UP

New Delhi: India now dreams big and works day and night to fulfil its dreams, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday as he inaugurated, laid the foundation stone, and dedicated to the nation over 2000 railway infrastructure projects worth around Rs 41,000 crore.

The Prime Minister laid the stone for the re-development of 554 railway stations in over 300 districts of 27 states under Amrit Bharat Station Scheme, and 1500 Road Over Bridges/Road Under Bridges over Indian Railways. He also inaugurated Gomti Nagar station in Uttar Pradesh on the occasion. In his video address, Modi said the third term of his government will begin in June, but the scale and speech with which it has been working have surprised people. He said this taking note of the recent launch of several development projects.The Prime Minister said India is taking a leap in infrastructural development and is doing work with “unprecedented speed”. People have seen how a new India being built in the last 10 years, he said, underlining the transformation in the railways, including the launch of Vande Bharat trains, an emphasis on cleanliness and electrification of tracks.

In a swipe at previous governments, the PM said his dispensation stopped the loot of public money and every penny earned was used in expanding railway services.

The Indian Railways used to be a victim of politics, but it is now the main basis of the ease of travel, he said, asserting that it has also been a big source of employment.



Modi cautioned the people, saying the increase in the budget due to the country’s growing economy will not have an impact on the ground if revenue leaks due to scams. Renovated railway stations are being used to promote local culture and artisans, he added.

The financial losses of the railways used to be a common refrain earlier, but the national transporter is a big force of transformation now, the Prime Minister said.

“I want to tell youngsters that their dreams are my resolve. Your dreams and hard work and my resolve are a guarantee of Viksit Bharat,” he said.

Several Governors and Chief Ministers, besides hundreds of MPs and MLAs, joined the programme held across the country.