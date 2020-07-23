India raises need for accountability of digital platforms

New Delhi: Union Information and Technology Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad has called for digital platforms to be responsive, accountable and sensitive to the concerns of sovereign nations as far as safety, defence and privacy is concerned. Prasad raised the issue on Wednesday during the G20 Digital Minister's Meet hosted by Saudi Arabia. Prasad's comments come in the backdrop of India's ban on 59 Chinese web and mobile applications including TikTok and UC browser due to security concerns.

"In view of these concerns, the digital platforms having presence in many countries must become trustworthy, safe and secure. It is time to acknowledge that digital platforms anywhere in the world have to be responsive and accountable towards the sovereign concerns of countries including defence, privacy and security of citizens," Prasad was quoted as saying.