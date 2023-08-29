Live
- Shimoga-Bangalore: Air tickets for three weeks booked in advance, Flight service to start from Aug 31
- PL Stock Update - Maruti Suzuki appoints new CFO with rich experience in managing large corporations
- Indian-American dentist admits stealing $500k Covid relief money
- PL Stock Update – Navneet Education: K-12 valuation witnesses a jump of 25-30%
- Raksha Bandhan 2023: Best Tech Gift Ideas for Your Sibling
- Malaysian PM Anwar Ibrahim announces $430 mn for energy transition facility
- 6.1-magnitude quake jolts Indonesia, no tsunami
- Islamabad High Court suspends Imran’s sentence in Toshakhana case, orders release (Ld)
- NTR Trust will work for quality healthcare for every poor, says Nara Bhuvaneshwari
- India records 23 new Covid cases
Just In
India records 23 new Covid cases
Highlights
India has registered 23 new Covid cases in the past 24 hours, the Health Ministry said on Tuesday.
New Delhi: India has registered 23 new Covid cases in the past 24 hours, the Health Ministry said on Tuesday.
With the addition of the 23 new cases, the total tally of Covid-19 reported so far in the country stand at 4,49,97,056.
According to the Ministry's data, 38 more people have recovered from the disease, taking the tally to 4,44,63,618. The recovery rate stands at 98.91 per cent.
The active caseload stands at 1,509, and death toll at 5,31,929.
As per the data, over 220.67 crore doses of Covid-19 vaccine administered so far.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS