India records 86,961 coronavirus cases & 1,130 deaths in 24 hours

New Delhi: With 86,961 fresh coronavirus cases and 1,130 deaths in 24 hours, India's Covid-19 tally on Monday inched closer to 55 lakh-mark with a total of 54,87,580 cases in 235 days since the first case was reported on January 30.

Out of the total cases, 10,03,299 are currently active, 43,96,399 have recovered, while 87,882 lost the battle against the pandemic.

Even though India rallies behind the US for the number of coronavirus cases, it has overtaken the country to become number one in terms of recoveries. The recovery rate stands at 79.68 per cent, while the fatality rate is 1.61 per cent, the data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said.

Maharashtra continues to be the worst-hit with a total of 12,08,642 cases, including 32,671 deaths; followed by Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh.

According to the data from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), India conducted 7,31,534 sample tests in a single day on Sunday, taking the total number of samples tested so far to 64,392,594.

India is the second worst-hit behind the US which has 67,99,044 cases and 1,99,474 deaths. The total number of cases in the world stands at 3,09,18,269 and the fatalities are 9,59,332.

The other top 15 countries with the maximum amount of cases are Brazil (45,44,629), Russia (10,98,958), Peru (7,62,865), Colombia (7,58,398), Mexico (6,97,663), South Africa (6,61,211), Spain (6,40,040), Argentina (6,31,365), France (4,67,614), Chile (4,46,274), Iran (4,22,140), the UK (3,96,744), Bangladesh (3,48,918), Saudi Arabia (3,29,754) and Iraq (3,19,035), the CSSE figures showed.