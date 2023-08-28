Live
- Aparajita asks Naveen to follow ‘Rajdharma’
- Deepti Sharma, Rashid Khan named as final nominations for WBBL, BBL overseas drafts
- A 'pawn' mutiny in Telangana chess intensifies after 8-year old girl was barred from playing
- Amazon has over 6K EVs in its India delivery fleet, to reach 10K by 2025
- Will shoot Congress leaders, warns Marri Janardhan Reddy
- Delhi Fire Services seeks dewatering vehicles from Ahmedabad ahead of G20 Summit
- Telangana Congress leader booked by Bengaluru police on charges of rape
- Chinese national jailed for pushing Indian-origin security officer in Singapore
- Supreme Court disposes of plea challenging demolition drive near Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi in Mathura
- LS polls: BJP may announce candidates against Sonia Gandhi, Dimple Yadav, Supriya Sule
Just In
India registers 70 new Covid cases
Highlights
India has registered 70 new Covid cases in the past 24 hours, taking the caseload to 4,49,97,033, the Union Health Ministry said on Monday.
New Delhi: India has registered 70 new Covid cases in the past 24 hours, taking the caseload to 4,49,97,033, the Union Health Ministry said on Monday.
According to the Ministry's data, the death toll rose to 5,31,929 as one more succumbed to the disease.
Also in the same period, 47 people recupercated from the disease, pushing total number of recoveries to 4,44,63,580.
While the recovery rate stands at 98.91 per cent, the active caseload stood at 1,524.
According to the Ministry data, over 220.67 crore doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered so far.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS