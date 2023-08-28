  • Menu
India registers 70 new Covid cases

New Delhi: India has registered 70 new Covid cases in the past 24 hours, taking the caseload to 4,49,97,033, the Union Health Ministry said on Monday.

According to the Ministry's data, the death toll rose to 5,31,929 as one more succumbed to the disease.

Also in the same period, 47 people recupercated from the disease, pushing total number of recoveries to 4,44,63,580.

While the recovery rate stands at 98.91 per cent, the active caseload stood at 1,524.

According to the Ministry data, over 220.67 crore doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered so far.

