India reports 67,084 new COVID cases, positivity rate drops to 4.44 pc

India has reported 67,084 new cases of COVID-19 and 1,241 fresh deaths in the last 24 hours, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday. With this, the country's active caseload currently stands at 7,90,789, which accounts for 1.86 per cent of total cases.

The daily positivity rate in India has been recorded at 4.44 per cent and the weekly positivity rate at 6.58 per cent. With 1,67,882 recoveries in the last 24 hours, the total number of people who have recuperated from COVID so far in India was pushed to 4,11,80,751. The current recovery rate in the country is 96.95 per cent, the ministry said.

The country's cumulative death toll has mounted to 5,06,520. Meanwhile, a total of 74.61 crore tests have been conducted so far in India, with 15,11,321 tests held in the last 24 hours, as per ministry data.

The government also said that a total of 1,71,28,19,947 vaccine doses have been administered in the country so far under a nationwide vaccination drive.