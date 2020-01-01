India reserves right to strike at terror sources

New Delhi: In a stern warning to Pakistan, Army chief Gen Manoj Mukund Naravane, who took charge of the 13 lakh-strong Army on Tuesday, said India reserves the right to pre-emptively strike at sources of terror threat if the neighbouring country does not stop state-sponsored terrorism.

In an interview, Naravane said a strategy of "resolute punitive response" has been evolved to punish cross-border terrorism.

He also said the Pakistan Army's all-out efforts to deflect attention from state-sponsored terrorism has been a total failure and that the situation in Kashmir has improved significantly after the abrogation of Article 370.

"The Pakistan Army's proxy war design received setback due to elimination of terrorists and decimation of terror networks (by India)," said Naravane.

Asked how he will deal with Pakistan-backed terrorism, he said, "Multiple options across the spectrum of conflict are on the table to respond to any act of terror sponsored or abetted by Pakistan."

On security challenges along the 3,500 km border with China, Gen Naravane said the focus has shifted from the western border to the northern border as part of re-balancing priorities.

"We will continue to improve capability building along the Northern border so we are prepared when the need arises," he said.