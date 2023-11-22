India resumes issuing e-visas to Canadian nationals

Live
New Delhi: India on Wednesday started issuing e-visas to Canadian nationals again, two months after the services were suspended in the wake of souring diplomatic ties following Ottawa's allegation of a "possible" Indian government involvement in the killing of a Canadian Sikh separatist leader in a Vancouver suburb.
A senior official who confirmed the development said India issues e-visas only for tourism and business to Canadian nationals.
The services have been resumed on a day that Prime Narendra Modi will be chairing the G20 summit under India's presidency.
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has confirmed his participation in the virtual summit.
The resumption of e-visa services comes a month after New Delhi had resumed visas under the four categories of standard entry visas as well as business, medical and conference visas.
There were 13 categories of visas that had been suspended in September.