India set new global benchmark in combating terrorism: V-P

Jaipur: Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar said that India has set a new global benchmark by striking terrorism with precision while upholding the vision of peace. He emphasised that terrorism is no longer a concern of a single nation, but a threat to global security. “For the first time, India carried out precise strikes on Jaish-e-Muhammed and Lashkar-e-Toiba hideouts across international borders, and the world did not demand proof. This was a clear demonstration of India’s rising power and global standing.”

Dhankhar noted that under the leadership of the Prime Minister, India had not only achieved a military success but also a diplomatic victory.

“The decision to halt the Indus Water Treaty was historic. Until India’s concerns are addressed, there will be no reconsideration. This bold move sent a strong message both domestically and internationally,” he said. Praising Rajasthan’s rich legacy, the Vice President said, “This is the land of Maharana Pratap and Maharaja Surajmal, guardians of our identity and freedom.” He also recalled India’s demonstration of nuclear capability in Pokhran-II, stating, “India first showcased its strength on this very soil in May, when Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Chief Minister Bhairon Singh Shekhawat led the nation.”