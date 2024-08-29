India signs repeat order for SIG716 assault rifles from US firearms maker

Washington/New Delhi: The Ministry of Defence has signed a repeat order for 73,000 SIG716 rifles from Sig Sauer of the US and the deliveries are expected by the end of 2025. This is India's second procurement order to Sig Sauer in five years. According to the company, the Indian government ordered 72,400 rifles from the arms maker in 2019. After the completion of the new deal, more than 1.45 lakh Sig Sauer SIG716 rifles will be in service in the Indian Army.

Of the 72,400 rifles procured, 66,400 were for the Army, 4,000 for the Air Force, and 2,000 for the Navy. Indian Army initially planned to issue these rifles only to frontline troops but decided later to equip all of its more than 400 infantry battalions with them.



“We are proud to be a partner in the modernisation effort of the Indian Army, and prouder still that the SIG716 rifle achieves the Ministry of Defence’s modernisation goals with the second largest army in the world,” Ron Cohen, president and chief executive officer of Sig Sauer, said in the statement.

The company reported extraordinary user responses to its SIG716 rifle in terms of reliability and performance. The New Hampshire-based weapons maker is strengthening its partnership with India's defence ministry to pursue future deals.