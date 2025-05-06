India ‘starts work on hydro projects’

Live
India has begun work to boost reservoir holding capacity at two hydroelectric projects in Kashmir, after fresh tension with Pakistan led it to suspend a water-sharing pact.
The work represents the first tangible step by India to operate outside agreements covered by the Indus Waters Treaty, unbroken since 1960 despite three wars and several other conflicts between the nuclear-armed rivals. Last month, however, New Delhi suspended the pact that ensures supply to 80 per cent of Pakistani farms after a terrorist attack in Kashmir killed 26, and it identified two of the three assailants as Pakistani.
