India successfully test-fires Agni-5

New Delhi: In a major boost to India's defence sector, the Intermediate Range Ballistic Missile ‘Agni 5’ has successfully been test-fired on Wednesday, the Defence Ministry said. The testing took place from the Integrated Test Range in Chandipur, Odisha.

"The launch validated all operational and technical parameters. It was carried out under the aegis of the Strategic Forces Command," the Ministry of Defence said in a statement.

The missile test-fired is a variant of Agni-5, India's intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) with a range of over 7,000 kilometres. It was developed by India's Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), and it was reported back in June that the body was planning on an upgrade, expanding its range to 7,500 kilometres.