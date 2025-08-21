Live
- Yemen's leader meets UN envoy on peace process revival
- Monsoon session of Parliament to conclude today
- Delhi CM assault: Rajesh Khimji sent to 5-day police remand
- UK-based review finds youth vaping linked to increased health risks, future smoking
- RBI gears up for outcome-based regulations
- Dalal St logs gains for 5th session
- 4 new drugs for rare diseases on anvil
- Personal loan defaults high in AP, Telangana
- Design show from Sept 5
- Godrej ‘Ashitaka’ herbicide launched for maize crop
India successfully test-fires Agni-5
New Delhi: In a major boost to India's defence sector, the Intermediate Range Ballistic Missile ‘Agni 5’ has successfully been test-fired on...
New Delhi: In a major boost to India's defence sector, the Intermediate Range Ballistic Missile ‘Agni 5’ has successfully been test-fired on Wednesday, the Defence Ministry said. The testing took place from the Integrated Test Range in Chandipur, Odisha.
"The launch validated all operational and technical parameters. It was carried out under the aegis of the Strategic Forces Command," the Ministry of Defence said in a statement.
The missile test-fired is a variant of Agni-5, India's intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) with a range of over 7,000 kilometres. It was developed by India's Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), and it was reported back in June that the body was planning on an upgrade, expanding its range to 7,500 kilometres.