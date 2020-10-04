India successfully test fires N-capable Shaurya missile

Balasore (Odisha): India on Saturday successfully test fired its indigenously developed nuclear capable hypersonic missile 'Shaurya' with a strike range of around 1,000 km from a test range in Odisha, defence sources said. 'Shaurya', which is the land variant of Indias K-15 missile, has a strike range of 700 km to 1000 km and is capable of carrying payloads of 200 kg to 1,000 kg, the sources said.