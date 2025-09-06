India will continue purchasing Russian crude oil despite rising US pressure, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman affirmed on Friday. She emphasized that New Delhi’s energy decisions are guided by economic and commercial interests, with Russian oil offering crucial cost advantages.

Sitharaman also noted that the recent overhaul of the Goods and Services Tax (GST), which rationalized and reduced rates on many items, will help offset the financial impact of the 50% tariffs imposed by the Donald Trump administration on Indian exports. She added that the government is working on measures to support small and medium exporters most affected by the additional duties.

Highlighting India’s reliance on imports for nearly 88% of its crude oil needs, Sitharaman said discounted Russian oil had saved the country billions of dollars over the past three years. She reiterated that India would continue to buy from sources that best serve its interests, while rejecting attempts by Washington to dictate its choices.