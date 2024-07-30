India today trapped in modern-day chakravyuh’

New Delhi: Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi on Monday tore into Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his NDA government, saying it had trapped Indians in a modern-day ‘chakravyuh’ - referencing the Hindu epic Mahabharata - and unleashing an atmosphere of fear in the country. “The 'chakravyuh’ is being run by six people led by PM Modi,” alleged Rahul Gandhi, drawing loud protests in Parliament.

"Thousands of years ago, in Kurukshetra, six people trapped Abhimanyu in a 'chakravyuh' and killed him. I did a little research and learned that 'chakravyuh' is also known as 'padmavuyh' - which means 'Lotus formation'. The 'chakravyuh' is in the shape of a Lotus," Gandhi said, while speaking during a debate in Parliament on the Union Budget that was presented last week.

According to Mahabharata, Abhimanyu was trapped and killed in a 'chakravyuh' - a formidable military formation resembling a labyrinth.



"In the 21st century, a new 'chakravyuh' has been formed - that too in the form of a Lotus. Prime Minister (Narendra Modi) wears its symbol on his chest. What was done with Abhimanyu, is now being done with India - with the youth, farmers, women, small and medium businesses of the country."

"Abhimanyu was killed by six people. Today, too, there are six people in the centre of 'chakravyuh' - Narendra Modi, (Union Home Minister) Amit Shah, (RSS chief) Mohan Bhagwat, (National Security Advisor) Ajit Doval, (industrialists) Ambani and Adani," the Congress leader said. Following Speaker Om Birla's intervention, Rahul Gandhi said, "If you want, I will omit the names of NSA Doval, and of Ambani and Adani, and take just three names." "The 'chakravyuh' that has captured India has three forces behind it," Rahul Gandhi said, naming, "The idea of monopoly capital - that two people should be allowed to own the entire Indian wealth. So, one element of the 'chakravyuh' is coming from the concentration of financial power."

"Second, the institutions, the agencies - the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), the Enforcement Directorate (ED), the Income Tax Department (IT), and third, the political executive."

"These three, together, are at the heart of the 'chakravyuh' and have devastated this country," Rahul Gandhi alleged. "Youth have been trapped in Agniveer 'chakravyuh', and there are no provisions in the Budget for pension for Agniveers," Rahul Gandhi said.

"The 'chakravyuh' that you have built is harming crores of people. We are going to break down this 'chakravyuh'. The biggest way of doing this, one that scares you, is the caste census," the Congress leader said. "Like I said, INDI Alliance will pass guaranteed legal MSP in this House. Similarly, we will pass the caste census in this House, whether you like it or not," he added. Speaking in the House, Rahul Gandhi also alleged the country was surviving in an atmosphere of fear. "There is an atmosphere of fear in India and that fear has pervaded every aspect of our country. My friends are smiling, but they are also scared," he added.

"In the BJP, only one man is allowed to dream to be the prime minister. If the defence minister decides he wants to be the prime minister, there is a big problem, there is fear. This fear has been spread throughout the country," Rahul Gandhi said.