India, US stand united in tackling terrorism; support transparent infra: S Jaishankar

New Delhi: India and the US stand united in addressing the scourge of terrorism and supporting regional economic connectivity through transparent development of infrastructure, while ensuring respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Thursday, in a veiled jibe at Pakistan and China.

He said the two sides are together in opposing terrorist safe havens, countering terror-financing and strengthening cooperation against terrorist threats from groups, including those in India's immediate neighbourhood.

In a written reply to a question in the Rajya Sabha, Jaishankar said the India-US partnership is one of the major relationships in the world and the cooperation between the two countries is evident in the common commitment to address contemporary issues such as terrorism, climate change and pandemics. The External Affairs Minister's comments came a day after he held talks with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken with a focus on the Indo-Pacific engagement, Covid-19 response and economic recovery and the situation in Afghanistan.

In his written response, Jaishankar said India and the US have a comprehensive, strategic and global partnership based on shared democratic values and convergence of interests on regional and global matters and the relations have seen a steady growth and development after 2014. He also referred to a joint strategic vision of the two countries for the Asia-Pacific and Indian Ocean regions that calls upon all parties to avoid the threat or use of force and pursue resolution of territorial and maritime disputes through peaceful means and in accordance with international laws, including the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea.



"To this end, India and the US are committed to respecting freedom of navigation, overflight and commerce throughout the region and the need to resolve territorial and maritime disputes peacefully and in accordance with international laws," Jaishankar said in comments seen as directed at China.

China's military assertiveness in the South China Sea as well as in the larger Indo-Pacific region has been a matter of considerable concern for leading global powers. Jaishankar said India and the US support bolstering regional economic connectivity through transparent development of infrastructure and the use of responsible "debt-financing practices", while ensuring respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity, the rule of law and the environment.