India will become a Vishwa Guru following path of Vivekananda, Dayanand Saraswati: Acharya Pramod Krishnam

Kurukshetra: Former Congress leader and spiritual guru Acharya Pramod Krishnam said on Sunday that India will become a Vishwa Guru by following the path of Swami Vivekananda and Maharshi Dayanand Saraswati.

Acharya Krishnam, Peethadheshwar of Kalki Dham, Sambhal, was in Haryana’s Kurukshetra on the occasion of Chaturveda Parayan Mahayagna organised on the occasion of the second birth centenary celebration of Maharshi Dayanand Saraswati.

“The philosophy, thinking of Maharshi Dayanand Saraswati, the penance he did is relevant even in today's era. If India has to be made a Vishwa Guru, then India can become a Vishwa Guru by following the path of Swami Vivekananda and Maharishi Dayanand Saraswati,” he stated on the occasion.

“I think India's successful Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji respects Maharshi Dayanand ji for his dedication towards his ideals. I think the Mahayagna organised here on this holy land of Kurukshetra will give a new direction to the country,” he added.

On the Maha Kumbh underway in Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj, Acharya Krishnam said, “Maha Kumbh is for everyone, be it heroines and heroes. I think Sanatan is for everyone and everyone belongs to Sanatan. Sanatan includes everyone, it does not discriminate.”

“I don't think we will decide who the real Shankaracharya is and who is fake. Only God can decide this. Being a Sanyasi and a sadhu is a matter of detachment. This is not a matter of any exam. This is a matter of self-realisation, a matter of self-reflection. When a person has a spiritual realisation, then the paths of spirituality open up,” he opined.

Acharya Krishnam also responded to the Sambhal mosque controversy.

He observed that the controversy happened in Sambhal because 500 years ago temples were demolished there.

“It is recorded in the pages of history that Muhammad Ghori demolished temples. Mahmud Ghazni demolished temples. Aurangzeb demolished temples,” he said.

“Temples were demolished, and mosques were built by demolishing them. We are not saying that mosques should be demolished and temples should be built. But we are saying that where temples have been demolished and mosques have been built, those temples should be identified,” the spiritual leader stated.

On the Kalki avatar, he said, “It is declared in the Purans that God will take incarnation in the form of Kalki in Kalyug. It is mentioned in the Puran that God will take incarnation on the holy land of Sambhal. There is a shloka in Bhagwat that God will take incarnation on this holy land.”

“Before the incarnation, Shri Kalki Dham has been established by Prime Minister Modi. Now the construction is going on. I believe that in 4 years, construction of the grand and divine Shri Kalki Dham will be completed,” Acharya Krishnam concluded.