India will not bend to terror: Shah

Srinagar: Union Home Minister Amit Shah visited the site of the attack on Wednesday morning, landing by helicopter in the Baisaran meadow now marred by tragedy.

Shah was briefed about the security situation upon his arrival at the Srinagar airport by Director General of Police Nalin Prabhat.

Shah was accompanied by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha who was in Delhi at the time of attack. Another round of security review was on at the Raj Bhavan in Srinagar.

Shah also paid tribute to the victims at a wreath-laying ceremony outside the Police Control Room in Srinagar. “With a heavy heart, paid last respects to the deceased of the Pahalgam terror attack. Bharat will not bend to terror.

The culprits of this dastardly terror attack will not be spared,” he posted on X.

Later, he met the grieving families of those who were killed, their faces marked by anguish, as they shared their pain with the minister.