India Will Surpass China As The World's Most Populous Nation By Mid-2023, Says UN Report

According to the figures that are officially released by the UN on Wednesday, India will pass China in terms of population in the middle of this year, adding over 3 million more people.



India's population is estimated to be 1,428.6 million or 1.4286 billion according to the UNFPA's "Status of World Population Report, 2023," compared to China's 1.4257 billion. With an estimated 340 million people, the United States comes in a distant third, according to the research. The information represents what was known as of February 2023.



Using prior UN data, population analysts predicted that India will surpass China this month. However a timeframe for the change's implementation was not included in the most recent report from the international organisation.

Due to "uncertainty" regarding the data coming out of China and India, UN population officials have stated that it is impossible to specify a date. This is particularly true given that India's last census was conducted in 2011 and that the country's upcoming 2021 census has been delayed due to the pandemic.

Even though the two Asian superpowers will make up more than one-third of the projected world population of 8.045 billion, China's population growth has been slower than India's, and vice versa.

Meanwhile, for the first time in six decades, China's population declined last year. This historic development is expected to signal the beginning of a protracted period of declining citizen numbers, which will have significant effects on China's economy and the rest of the world. Government statistics show that India's population has grown by 1.2% annually on average since 2011 as opposed to 1.7% over the previous ten years.