India world's largest and most diverse democracy that leads by example: Maldives FM

Male : Moosa Zameer, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Maldives, on Thursday reiterated the "firm commitment" of the government led by President Mohamed Muizzu to strengthen and deepen the "robust relationship" between the two countries for the mutual benefit of its people.

"Congratulated India for their remarkable journey, one of profound significance and inspiration. India has emerged as the world’s largest and most diverse democracy, that leads by example, inspiring many countries, including the Maldives," remarked Zameer who was the chief guest at a special event hosted by the Indian High Commission in the country on Friday afternoon on the occasion of India's 78th Independence Day.

Zameer extended warm greetings and best wishes to President of India Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the "friendly people" of India on behalf of Muizzu, the country's government and the people of Maldives.

He also thanked External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar for his "unwavering support" to enhancing bilateral ties.

Terming it as a "memorable event", he also reflected on the longstanding India-Maldives partnership which is rooted in its people and strengthened through active bilateral cooperation.

On Thursday, Muizzu had hailed the "invaluable partnership" between the two neighbouring countries in his greetings sent to President Murmu and PM Modi on the occasion of India's Independence Day.

"India continues to be an invaluable partner in the development of the Maldives. The longstanding partnership, based on mutual respect and trust, has evolved into a close and cooperative friendship that has been instrumental in advancing the development and prosperity of the Maldives," his office said in a statement.

The Maldivian President also reaffirmed his administration's "full commitment" to strengthening the "historic and close connections" between the two neighbouring countries.

Later, taking to X, Muizzu wrote, "Our enduring friendship, rooted in history, has evolved to foster prosperity and development in the Maldives and the region. As we look to the future, I am confident that our partnership will continue to strengthen, driving mutual prosperity and shared goals."

Earlier this week, the Maldivian President had called India as one of the country's "closest allies" and "invaluable partners" and had extended "deep gratitude" to PM Modi, the Indian government, and the friendly people of India for their "generous and continued assistance" to the Maldives.



"India has always been one of the closest allies and invaluable partners, facilitating and providing aid whenever Maldives has needed it," Muizzu acknowledged in External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar's presence during a ceremony held at the President's Office to handover the completed water supply and sewerage facilities on 28 islands in the Maldives, funded by the Government of India's Line of Credit (LoC) facility through the Exim Bank of India.



In his remarks, Muizzu highlighted that these projects are key milestones in the Maldives' bilateral relations with India and would provide significant economic benefits, boost the local economies, and together contribute to the nation's prosperity.



During his meeting with EAM Jaishankar, the Maldives President also recalled his recent visit to India to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Prime Minister Modi and expressed appreciation for the invitation and the opportunity to meet the Prime Minister as well as President Droupadi Murmu.