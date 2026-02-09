Harish launches broadside against Revanth for indulging in gutter talk

Hyderabad: BRS LP deputy leader T Harish Rao on Sunday said lashed out at Revanth Reddy alleging that the words coming from the Chief Minister’s mouth smell worse than the sewage flowing in the streets.

The BRSLP leader said that there were Rs 40,000 crore available to pay to the contractors for commissions, but no money to pay employees and the poor. “People know who is real and who fake was. The one who betrayed promises is the real ‘fake’, said Harish Rao in Bhupalpally while campaigning for the BRS party here on Sunday. The BRS leader campaigned in erswhile Medak district, said that only the pink flag was flying. Whether it is Sangareddy, Sadasivpet, Zaheerabad, Kohir, Narsapur or Medak, the car symbol will win in every municipality.

The BRS leader asked to the people- should people vote for those who cheated them, or for KCR who delivered on his promises? People must decide whether to trust those who only made promises or those who actually fulfilled them. He said that KCR proved his leadership by delivering Telangana statehood, Rs 2,000 pensions, Rs 1 lakh under Kalyana Lakshmi, and Rs 13,000 under KCR Kit.

This is what real leadership looks like. He said that Sangareddy town witnessed real development during the BRS government. Drinking water was supplied to every household with Rs 34 crore. Roads, streetlights, and dividers from Chourasta to the old bus stand were developed during KCR’s tenure. Even when Chinta Prabhakar lost the election earlier, KCR sanctioned a medical college and nursing college for Sangareddy, he pointed out.

The BRS leader said that Rs50 crore under TUFIDC and Rs 25 crore under SDF were sanctioned for the development of Sangareddy during the BRS government. It has been two and a half years since the Congress government came to power. Not a single rupee of real development work has been done in Sangareddy, he alleged.

Stating that the Congress leaders were claiming they will give Rs 8 crore per ward, Rao said that those who did not give even Rs 8 in two years were now talking about crores.

This is a commission-driven government. There is money to call tenders worth Rs 95,000 crore and to pay Rs 40,000 crore to contractors, but no money to clear PRC, DA and retirement dues of employees. There is no money to give pensions to senior citizens or Mahalakshmi assistance to women, but plenty of money is available for contractors, he alleged.