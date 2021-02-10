Indian and Chinese troops disengaging at Pangong Lake, says China

New Delhi: China on Wednesday said that frontline troops of India and China at the southern and northern bank of the Pangong Lake at Line of Actual Control have started disengagement from Wednesday. India has made no statement in this regard so far.

Senior Colonel Wu Qian, spokesperson for the Chinese Ministry of National Defence, in a written statement on Wednesday, said, "The Chinese and Indian frontline troops at the southern and northern bank of the Pangong Tso Lake start synchronised and organised disengagement from February 10."

The Chinese Ministry of National Defence spokesperson further stated that the move is in accordance with the consensus reached by both sides at the ninth round of China-India Corps Commander Level Meeting.

After a 16-hour-long marathon ninth round of military dialogue, both the countries issued a joint statement wherein it was stated that they have agreed to push for an early disengagement of the frontline troops at disputed border areas across Line of Actual Control.

India's Defence Ministry issued a statement after India and China held a 16-hour-long marathon military dialogue to resolve the border dispute and thinning of forces along the Line of Actual Control in Eastern Ladakh. It was the ninth round of Corps Commander level meet at Moldo.

"The two sides agreed that this round of meeting was positive, practical and constructive, which further enhanced mutual trust and understanding. The two sides agreed to push for an early disengagement of the frontline troops, the joint statement stated.

It also stated that both the countries have also agreed to follow the important consensus of their state leaders, maintain the good momentum of dialogue and negotiation, and hold the 10th round of the Corps Commander Level Meeting at an early date to jointly advance de-escalation.

"The two sides agreed to continue their effective efforts in ensuring the restraint of the frontline troops, stabilise and control the situation along the LAC in the Western Sector of the China-India border, and jointly maintain peace and tranquillity," said the statement.

India and China are engaged in a ten-month-long standoff at the LAC.