Operation Mahadev: Indian Army Kills 3 Lashkar Terrorists in Srinagar

On July 28, 2025, while Defence Minister Rajnath Singh spoke in Parliament during the Operation Sindoor debate, Indian security forces carried out a major anti-terror mission near Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir.

The mission, called Operation Mahadev, was initiated after trusted intelligence reports suggested that terrorists were hiding in the Mulnar area of Harwan. The operation was held jointly by the Indian Army, CRPF, and the Jammu and Kashmir Police.

One of the terrorists killed was Suleiman Shah, also known as Hashim Moosa. He was a former Pakistan Army soldier and a top commander of Lashkar-e-Taiba. He was the main planner of the Pahalgam attack in April 2025, where 26 innocent people were killed in Baisaran Valley. A ₹20 lakh reward had been announced for information about him.

The other two terrorists, Abu Hamza and Yasir, were also believed to have taken part in the same Pahalgam attack. All three were seen as high-risk threats.

The Indian Army's Chinar Corps confirmed the operation in a post on X (formerly Twitter), saying that the gunfight was intense and that search teams are still checking the area to make sure it is safe.