Indian Army Receives Apache AH-64E Helicopters to Boost Combat Power

The Indian Army has received the first set of three Apache AH-64E attack helicopters from the US company Boeing.

These are part of a total of six helicopters that will be given in steps. The Apache is one of the most powerful and modern army helicopters in the world. It can fly in all weather and at any time of day or night. The US Army and many other countries also use it.

The Indian Army shared online, “These new helicopters will make the Army much stronger.” The helicopters will be used by the Army Aviation Corps. They will help in flying missions in high areas and in attacks.

This is a big step in making India’s military more modern and ready for any situation.