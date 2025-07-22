Live
- Mazel Vyas recalls how Suniel Shetty protected her during a chaotic crowd situation while filming ‘Hunter 2’
- Harihara Veeramallu Premiere Tickets Priced at ₹708 in Telangana – Highest Ever for a Telugu Film?
- The Next Frontier: India's Global Capability Centre
- Cyberabad Police Urge IT Companies to Consider Work From Home on Rainy Days
- Justice MS Ratna Sri Ramachandra Rao takes oath as 9th Chief Justice of Tripura HC
- IGNOU June 2025 TEE Result: Check Date, Time & How to Download at ignou.ac.in
- Italy captain Burns credits 'planning and preparation' for T20 World Cup qualification
- Aayush Sharma flaunts washboard abs: 'Comeback toh zabardast hona chahiye'
- Karnataka's Own Thrupthi Hosahalli Manjunatha Wins Prestigious MPOWER Financing Scholarship
- Google Confirms Pixel 10 Launch for August 20, Reveals Design and India Pre-Order Plans
Indian Army Receives Apache AH-64E Helicopters to Boost Combat Power
The Indian Army has received the first three Apache AH-64E attack helicopters from Boeing. These modern choppers will strengthen India’s military operations and boost Army Aviation capabilities.
The Indian Army has received the first set of three Apache AH-64E attack helicopters from the US company Boeing.
These are part of a total of six helicopters that will be given in steps. The Apache is one of the most powerful and modern army helicopters in the world. It can fly in all weather and at any time of day or night. The US Army and many other countries also use it.
The Indian Army shared online, “These new helicopters will make the Army much stronger.” The helicopters will be used by the Army Aviation Corps. They will help in flying missions in high areas and in attacks.
This is a big step in making India’s military more modern and ready for any situation.
#Apache for Indian Army— ADG PI - INDIAN ARMY (@adgpi) July 22, 2025
Milestone moment for Indian Army as the first batch of Apache helicopters for Army Aviation arrive today in India.
These state-of-the-art platforms will bolster the operational capabilities of the #IndianArmy significantly.#YearofTechAbsorption… pic.twitter.com/phtlQ4SWc8