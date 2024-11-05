Indian Army Seizes Massive Cache Of Arms And Ammunition In Manipur Amid Ongoing Violence

In a significant operation on Tuesday, the Indian Army, in collaboration with the Manipur Police and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), recovered a substantial cache of arms and ammunition from Churachandpur district in Manipur, an area severely affected by ongoing violence. Acting on intelligence reports, the joint security team conducted a search in the Thanjing Ridge area, where they discovered a range of weapons, including two eight-foot rockets, two seven-foot rockets, two large mortars (locally known as 'pompi'), one medium-sized mortar, and additional ammunition.

Weapons Cache and Ongoing Operations

This latest recovery follows the arrest of eight members of the banned United Liberation Front of Manipur (Pambei) by the Manipur Police earlier in the week. The insurgents were reportedly involved in threats against civilians and obstructing land demarcation efforts in the region. During the arrest, authorities seized several weapons, including three AK-47 rifles, two AK-56 rifles, one M-16 rifle, one 9mm pistol, a significant quantity of live ammunition, and various mobile phones and vehicles.

Additionally, on October 31, security forces discovered four rockets and a stash of explosives in the same district. Among the seized items were improvised mortar bombs, country-made grenades, and a radio set.

Ethnic Conflict in Manipur

These operations come amid ongoing ethnic violence in Manipur, which has escalated since May 2023. The conflict between the Meitei and Kuki communities erupted after a tribal solidarity march was held to protest the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe status. The violence has led to widespread instability in the region, with both insurgent groups and security forces involved in frequent clashes.

The seizure of weapons by security forces highlights the severity of the situation in Manipur, as authorities continue efforts to maintain control and prevent further escalation in the conflict.