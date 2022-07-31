Indian aviation sector absolutely safe: DGCA chief Arun Kumar

New Delhi: Amidst the rising technical snag incidents faced by domestic carriers in recent weeks, aviation watchdog DGCA's chief Arun Kumar has said that the aviation sector is 'absolutely safe' and there is no need to panic.

While stating that even foreign airlines that came to India reported 15 technical snags in the last 16 days, Arun Kumar said that all the protocols laid down by the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) are followed. Against the backdrop of a spate of technical snags suffered by Indian airlines in recent weeks and DGCA curtailing operations of SpiceJet, Kumar stressed that there is no need to panic as none of the events that have been reported/discussed had the potential to cause havoc.

Specific details about snags that were faced by the overseas carriers were not disclosed. According to Kumar, the snags faced by the foreign operators were similar to that encountered by the Indian carriers.

In recent times, more than a dozen instances of Indian carriers facing technical snags have become public, especially in the case of SpiceJet, and the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) is keeping a close watch on the developments.