Indian Coast Guard And Pakistan MSA Rescue 12 Crew Members In Arabian Sea

In a commendable cross-border rescue operation, the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) and Pakistan's Maritime Security Agency (MSA) successfully saved 12 crew members from the vessel MSV Al Piranpir, which sank in the north Arabian Sea on Wednesday.

The ill-fated vessel was en route from Porbandar in Gujarat to Bandar Abbas in Iran when rough seas and flooding caused it to sink early in the morning. A distress call was received by the ICG's Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre (MRCC) in Mumbai, which promptly alerted its regional headquarters in Gandhinagar.

ICGS Sarthak, engaged in patrolling duties, was diverted to the incident site. Simultaneously, Pakistan's MSA was informed and lent support by deploying an aircraft and notifying nearby mariners. Merchant vessel MV Cosco Glory also participated in the joint search operation.

The 12 crew members, who had abandoned the sinking dhow and sought refuge in a dinghy, were located approximately 270 kilometers west of Dwarka, within Pakistan’s search and rescue region.

ICGS Sarthak safely rescued the crew and provided them with medical assistance onboard. All individuals were reported to be in good health and later transferred to Porbandar Harbour in Gujarat.

This collaborative operation highlights the Indian Coast Guard's dedication to humanitarian efforts and its operational readiness. It also underscores the effectiveness of international maritime cooperation in addressing emergencies, reflecting the ICG's motto, *"Vayam Rakshamah"* (We Protect).