Just In
Indian Coast Guard Commanders Convene For 41st Conference In New Delhi
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh launched the 41st Indian Coast Guard (ICG) Commanders' Conference in New Delhi on Tuesday. This three-day gathering brings together high-ranking ICG officials to address critical strategic, operational, and administrative matters in light of escalating geopolitical tensions and maritime security concerns.
Following the opening ceremony, Singh held talks with senior ICG leadership, including Additional Director General S Paramesh, to discuss national and maritime security issues. The conference agenda includes meetings between ICG commanders and key military figures such as the Chief of Defence Staff, Chief of Naval Staff, and Engineer-in-Chief, aimed at enhancing cooperation in maritime security efforts.
A primary focus of the conference is to advance the ICG's growth and infrastructure development initiatives. Throughout the event, senior commanders will evaluate past programs related to operations, logistics, human resources, and training. They will also strategize future actions to protect India's maritime interests and reinforce the ICG's dedication to safeguarding the nation's coastal borders.
This high-level meeting underscores the importance of maritime security in India's defense strategy, especially given the current global geopolitical landscape and regional challenges.